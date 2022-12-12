Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed Monday afternoon when they were struck by a train in Johnston County.

It happened in downtown Benson when the person was hit by an Amtrak train while crossing the tracks on Main Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

The intersection of the railroad tracks and East Parrish Drive is blocked off because of the presence of emergency crews and vehicles The train is blocking SW Railroad Street at Brocklyn Street.

North Carolina Medical Examiner Jason Thompson is at the site of the crash as part of the investigation.

No other information about the victim was immediately available.

This is a developing story.