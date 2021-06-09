Duke's next head coach Jon Scheyer gets mixed reaction from Canes fans in Wolfpack territory

"It's been absolutely surreal," Scheyer said. "Seeing all of the support from the press conference, all the support throughout social media, text messages. It's been a blast."
Being in PNC Arena is Wolfpack territory, the crowd had mixed feelings about cheering on their competitor.
"It's an honor," Scheyer said. "I wasn't expecting all of the cheers but I did notice some people who did."
Duke announced on Tuesday that it will have full capacity at athletic events for the 2021-22 school year.
"Absolutely fired up," he said. "Being here. and seeing the crowd. I can't wait to get the Cameron Crazies back and our fans back and for it to be a heck of a year."
