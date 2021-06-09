Duke Blue Devils

Duke's next head coach Jon Scheyer gets mixed reaction from Canes fans in Wolfpack territory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Within the past week Duke associate head coach, Jon Scheyer, has been named the next head coach and asked to sound the siren at the Carolina Hurricanes game.

"It's been absolutely surreal," Scheyer said. "Seeing all of the support from the press conference, all the support throughout social media, text messages. It's been a blast."

Being in PNC Arena is Wolfpack territory, the crowd had mixed feelings about cheering on their competitor.

'Nobody can be Coach K': Jon Scheyer praises mentor he will succeed at Duke after upcoming season

"It's an honor," Scheyer said. "I wasn't expecting all of the cheers but I did notice some people who did."

Duke announced on Tuesday that it will have full capacity at athletic events for the 2021-22 school year.

"Absolutely fired up," he said. "Being here. and seeing the crowd. I can't wait to get the Cameron Crazies back and our fans back and for it to be a heck of a year."

Former teammates happy to see Scheyer stepping up to coach for Duke Basketball

