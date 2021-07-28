Billy Graham's grandson Jonathan Lotz out of ICU after being diagnosed with COVID, to begin rehab

Evangelical Pastor Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of the late Rev. Billy Graham, is out of the ICU after a serious bout with COVID-19.Graham's daughter and mother of Jonathan, Anne Graham Lotz, who lives in Raleigh, posted Wednesday saying that Jonathan had been moved out of the ICU and is beginning rehab."PRAISE GOD!!! Praise our prayer-hearing, prayer-answering God! Jonathan has just been moved out of ICU. Now he begins rehab!!" Anne wrote. "Thank you, thank you for carrying Jonathan on your knees! Please continue to pray he will go from strength to strength with no permanent side effects!"On Sunday, Anne wrote that he was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was in "critical condition."Pastor Lotz's uncle, the Rev. Franklin Graham, came under fire from many Christian evangelicals when he told ABC's Terry Moran that "I think if there were vaccines available in the time of Christ, Jesus would have made reference to them and used them."Franklin Graham has since held his ground and continued to push for evangelical communities to get vaccinated.According to the Pew Research Center, which conducted the latest study of intentions earlier this year to get the COVID-19 vaccine, 45 percent of white Evangelicals told Pew they will likely not get a vaccine.