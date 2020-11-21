Former Brewery Bhavana beverage director pleads guilty to secret peeping charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The former beverage director of Brewery Bhavana pleaded guilty to multiple counts of secret peeping on Friday.

Jordan Hester was accused of sexual harrsasment and misconduct by current and former employees at Brewery Bhavana and Bida Manda. He was arrested after allegedly installing a secret camera in a room at his home.

Hester pleaded guilty to four counts of secret peeping. He will serve eight days in jail on weekends and will be on probation for five years, with 100 hours of community service.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Hester served as the beverage director for both Raleigh restaurants for eight years.
