Secure status lifted at Durham Jordan High School

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jordan High School told ABC11 on Thursday that the campus was on a secure lockdown.

A secure lockdown means no one is allowed inside or outside of the school.

Durham Police said that just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon at a park in the 6800 block of Garrett Road across from Jordan High School.

No weapon was found and there is no credible threat at this time, DPD said. Officers are clearing the scene.

The secure status has since been lifted at the school.

