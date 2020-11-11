LA Angels player, former Cary baseball star donates 50 pairs of shoes to Wake County kids

A big donation of 50 pairs of shoes by @jordynadams10 and @adidas. @NoteinthePocket will take those and make a dent in the big need throughout @WakeGOV. Well done @jordynadams10 Full story today on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/KFkjBkIiPd — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) November 11, 2020

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 50,000 children live in poverty in Wake County. Through a local non-profit, former Cary baseball star Jordyn Adams is giving some of those families 'major league' help.Adams, an outfielder in the Los Angeles Angels organization, hit a home run with his delivery of 50 pairs of shoes to non-profit Note in the Pocket, which provides clothes for children and families experiencing poverty."I feel like when you're blessed with a blessing, it's not just yours, it's everyone else that's around you," Adams said. "So my parents installed that in me at a young age and it just stuck with me."The former Green Hope High School star teamed up with Adidas to make the delivery possible.In the spring, Note in the Pocket opened a second collection location in North Raleigh to accommodate an increase in donations like this one. The additional space also provides volunteers the ability to work while social distancing."Our goal this year is to clothe 5,000 children and their family members, and in order to do that we rely on donations like this," said development director Sarah Caldwell. "So, these new shoes and new clothes are going to make a student really happy."In 2018, the L.A. Angles picked Adams in the first round. Adams is still climbing his way toward the big leagues as a center fielder and working on his physique to help get there."My main focus this offseason is to get bigger and get faster. So right now I'm just focusing on that, with fast-twitch muscles and stuff like that with my trainer. And just eating a lot and just gaining weight," Adams said.Nobody is sure what the baseball season will look like in 2021. Adams has embraced the chaos and said he's come a long way with the help of supporters like Adidas since his days at Green Hope."I've developed a lot, I mean this is my third season so I got my feet wet two years ago and I'm very comfortable on the field. I just feel right now is my long stride getting ready to make it," Adams said.Adams still calls the Triangle home during the offseason and plans to continue to support the community in various ways while he can.