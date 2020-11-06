abc11 together

Salvation Army keeps fulfilling Christmas wishes during COVID-19

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas trees and red and green fill Crabtree Valley Mall.

But one tree's ornaments hold special meaning - each tag represents a child's Christmas wish.

"When you're able to get those toys as a child, it just puts you in a different mindset," says Donal Ware, Wake County Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army kicks off its Angel Tree program on Friday. You'll be able to come to the mall, choose a tag and shop for one of the 7,700 children in the program.

"We want children to have a merry Christmas. We understand that there are some families that are struggling more so now because of COVID," Ware said.

But the Salvation Army knows this year is going to look much different, so you'll also be able to choose your angel online.

"We know there's not going to be as many people in the malls. If you look at the mall hours are shrinking as well so we know that so our online piece enables people to still be able to adopt angels," Ware said.

Not even a pandemic can stop the Christmas spirit.

"The pandemic has slowed everyone - slowed us a tad, but not that much," Ware said.

The Red Kettle Campaign also kicks off Friday. If you don't want to deal with the germs on money - you can donate with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

If you'd like to donate or choose your angel online, visit wakearmy.org.
