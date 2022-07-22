Pets & Animals

Joro spiders spread east, now found closer to North Carolina than ever before

Large, yellow spiders not native to the United States have been spotted just south of North Carolina.

The joro spider is native to Korea, Taiwan and China. But in 2013 scientists found it living in Georgia.

Since then it has spread out, most recently being spotted in South Carolina, according to the Clemson Cooperative Extension.

Adult female juro spiders can grow up to three inches in length. They can also (sort of) fly! They form parachutes with their webs and can use that to travel 50 or more miles through the wind.

Still, despite being an arachnophobe's worst nightmare, there are zero reports of joro spider bites in humans in the United States.

Experts say pesticides will work to kill individual joro spiders, but once one is killed, more are likely to move into the area.
