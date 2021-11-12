Arts & Entertainment

Josh Gad helps give fresh take on Disney classics with 'Olaf Presents'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'Olaf Presents' gives fresh take on Disney classics

LOS ANGELES -- Olaf, everyone's favorite snowman from Disney's "Frozen" movies, takes the lead in a new series of shorts on Disney+.

With "Olaf Presents," Josh Gad once again lends his voice to the animated alter ego, who he says has brought him nothing but joy.

"The real selfish reason I do it is I've got two girls who love this franchise. And I have had the privilege and honor of seeing how much this movie has touched so many - not only kids, but adults," Gad said.

He said getting to work with the creative Disney animation team is like playing in a "giant sandbox."

"They let me just go run wild and do insane things as this character who sees the world through a very unique prism. There's nothing quite like it," Gad said.

The actor has been part of the "Frozen" family for more than a decade. And now he's thrilled to pay tribute to some other classic Disney tales, re-telling them through Olaf's eyes in the new animated shorts "Olaf Presents."

It debuts Friday, Nov. 12th, on Disney+ Day.

"I imagine that'll be a national holiday where everyone takes off from school and work and binges 'Olaf Presents,'" joked Gad.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmoviedisney+ daydisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News