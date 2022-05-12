Home & Garden

J&R Homes goes bankrupt, surrenders license after dozens of customers report unfinished dream homes

EMBED <>More Videos

Builder that left customers with unfinished homes surrenders license

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford building company J&R Homes declared bankruptcy and surrendered its contractors license following an ABC11 Troubleshooter report.

Several people recently came to ABC11's Diane Wilson seeking help. They all said J&R Homes had taken their money to build their dream home but failed to follow through.

Home after home had been left unfinished; customer after customer was left holding the bill, as subcontractors complained they were not paid by J&R Homes for any work done on the houses.

WATCH: Unfinished dream homes, mounting debt for customers who trusted Sanford builder
EMBED More News Videos

"You're sold something--you're sold this big dream, and then it's just taken away from you," one frustrated customer said.



After the ABC11 report aired Tuesday, 15 more customers came forward saying J&R Homes had taken their money and failed to finish their homes.

The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors reached out to ABC11 on Thursday morning to report that J&R Homes CEO Daniel Brody voluntarily surrendered the business' contracting license Wednesday evening.

In addition, on Tuesday, J&R Homes filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

It remains unclear at this time what will now happen to all the customers who paid J&R Homes but do not have houses ready to live in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensanfordlee countyabc11 troubleshooterhome repairsconstructionhomehome improvement
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US COVID death toll reaches 1 million
17 people forced out of Raleigh apartment building due to fire
First direct flight to Iceland takes off from RDU
Raleigh road rage shooting leads to charges for truck driver
High school special education teacher named WCPSS teacher of the year
Durham County Sheriff reveals cross-county 'Strike Team'
Tips to help you save as inflation and cost of everything soars
Show More
Raleigh park improvements could hike property taxes up 15 percent
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Search underway after shooting in Durham County
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
Fayetteville man sentenced for groping teen on flight to RDU
More TOP STORIES News