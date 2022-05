J&R Homes goes bankrupt, surrenders license after dozens of customers report unfinished dream homes

EMBED >More News Videos "You're sold something--you're sold this big dream, and then it's just taken away from you," one frustrated customer said.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford building company J&R Homes declared bankruptcy and surrendered its contractors license following an ABC11 Troubleshooter report. Several people recently came to ABC11's Diane Wilson seeking help. They all said J&R Homes had taken their money to build their dream home but failed to follow through.Home after home had been left unfinished; customer after customer was left holding the bill, as subcontractors complained they were not paid by J&R Homes for any work done on the houses.After the ABC11 report aired Tuesday, 15 more customers came forward saying J&R Homes had taken their money and failed to finish their homes.The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors reached out to ABC11 on Thursday morning to report that J&R Homes CEO Daniel Brody voluntarily surrendered the business' contracting license Wednesday evening.In addition, on Tuesday, J&R Homes filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.It remains unclear at this time what will now happen to all the customers who paid J&R Homes but do not have houses ready to live in.