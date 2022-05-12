J&R Homes goes bankrupt, surrenders license after dozens of customers report unfinished dream homes

Several people recently came to ABC11's Diane Wilson seeking help. They all said J&R Homes had taken their money to build their dream home but failed to follow through.
Home after home had been left unfinished; customer after customer was left holding the bill, as subcontractors complained they were not paid by J&R Homes for any work done on the houses.
WATCH: Unfinished dream homes, mounting debt for customers who trusted Sanford builder
After the ABC11 report aired Tuesday, 15 more customers came forward saying J&R Homes had taken their money and failed to finish their homes.
The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors reached out to ABC11 on Thursday morning to report that J&R Homes CEO Daniel Brody voluntarily surrendered the business' contracting license Wednesday evening.
In addition, on Tuesday, J&R Homes filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
It remains unclear at this time what will now happen to all the customers who paid J&R Homes but do not have houses ready to live in.