Community & Events

'Something I wanted to see happen': Fayetteville Juneteenth festival weekend in full swing

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville Juneteenth festival weekend in full swing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Juneteenth is now recognized as a federal holiday and cities across the country are gearing up for celebrations. Spring Lake Mayor Kia Anthony led an effort in the Sandhills to commemorate the day.

"It was something I wanted to see happen in my community here in Fayetteville, Spring Lake and Cumberland County. In 2018, I decided to call a couple friends and say hey lets have something to commemorate this holiday," Anthony said.

Celebrations from the first year brought out hundreds of people. The second year it progressed to the Juneteenth Freedom Festival. This year it has grown to a partnership with sponsors where thousands are expected to turn out.

"It's a jam-packed four day long weekend full of absolute amazing opportunities to celebrate freedom, unity, and resilience and learn and embrace the African American culture," Anthony said.

Juneteenth recognizes the ending of slavery. It's when Union Soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 bringing news of freedom to the enslaved two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed them.

It's now a federal holiday with cities across the country preparing for large celebrations of their own.

"I think its taken on new life in the aftermath of what happened in 2020 with the death of George Floyd. Juneteenth was able to get national recognition for a very unfortunate reason. It was the catalyst we needed to push this over the hump," said Anthony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevilleeventsculturejuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
Woman paid $1,500 for Morgan Wallen concert but never got the tickets
Apex baby finishes chemotherapy treatments for rare disease
ABC11 to present Raleigh's July 4th fireworks show at Dix Park
NC housing market's impact from interest rate hike
3-year-old shot in drive-by, Goldsboro police search for shooter
Managing your money during stock market dips, drops and dives
Show More
Secret message on father's headstone angers cemetery
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in latest hearing
Durham graduate defies odds after being diagnosed with brain disorder
No charges for RPD officers in I-440 shooting of driver after crash
COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids could be available next week
More TOP STORIES News