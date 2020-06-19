Business

How local black-owned businesses will be celebrating Juneteenth this year

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Friday, June 19 is Juneteenth, the day commemorates the end of slavery 155 years ago.

This year the day is taking on added meaning in light of the racial justice movement that's gaining momentum in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Juneteenth: The oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
"We have had overwhelming support in the best way," said Efrem Yates, owner of Your Pie in Cary. "I've had to do an emergency truck just to keep up with the demand."

Yates' business grew in demand this week after UNC-Chapel Hill student body president Chris Suggs sent a tweet promoting the Cary shop.

"I'm just really proud to be a minority business owner and be able to give back," Yates said. "We're just sensitive to the community around us and we've donated to WakeMed during the COVID crisis, we've helped feed families facing food insecurity."

RELATED: Ways to celebrate Juneteenth events across the Triangle or virtually

So-Ca in Cameron Village and Ko-an in Cary are opening up Friday and donating all of their proceeds to local chapters of the NAACP, Emancipate NC and other minority focused causes.
Beyu Caffe is also throwing a virtual block party in Durham.

"It's just to kind of celebrate solidarity, unity, community and artistry in Durham," said Precious Wilson, who's in charge of brand development for Beyu. "The funds we raise will be for the Feed Durham Fund as well as to support the artists performing."

Beyu has raised more than $100,000 and served 35,000 meals to those less fortunate in partnership with other Durham restaurants.

"It's not just about supporting black businesses but supporting businesses that support the minority community," Wilson said.
