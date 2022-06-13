How to celebrate Juneteenth in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Juneteenth or Freedom Day commemorates the moment slaves in Texas learned of their freedom in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln freed enslaved people in Confederate states in 1863. It was a measure meant to punish the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War and did not cover enslaved Africans in border states.
It also failed to free those held in bondage in Texas. That would not come until June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas, and issued General Order #3. Popular belief is that the enslaved Africans in Texas did not know about the Emancipation Proclamation until Granger's announcement.
Below is a list of other Juneteenth events around central North Carolina:
Fayetteville
ABC11 is the proud sponsor of Fayetteville's Inaugural Juneteenth Jubilee celebration, which will take place on June 18-19.
Enjoy this special occasion on Saturday, June 18, from 12 to 9 p.m. in Festival Park with performances from local artists and Grammy award nominees Morray and Amythust Kiah.
On Sunday, June 19, NC Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green, the first African American and third woman to be appointed to this role, will serve as the keynote speaker for a Jubilee Heritage Brunch from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the celebration visit here
Johnston Community College Main Campus
Celebrate Black Music Appreciation Month and Juneteenth Celebration at Johnston Community College. There will be musical acts from Jus Once and Mack Band. Food trucks and games will also be onsite.
The event will be held at the college's Learning Resource Center Lawn on June 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
Goldsboro
Goldsboro hosts its second celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18 at The Hub in Downtown Goldsboro with music, food, rides and entertainment.
The celebration will begin at 12 noon with over 30 vendors on hand offering clothing, fashion, bouncy houses and 5 food trucks will offer plenty of "eats" including Bar-B-Que, doughnuts, wings, drinks and more.
For more information visit the event website.
Raleigh
The city of Raleigh will hold its celebrations June 18 at Dorothea Dix Park from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information visit the Dorothea Dix website.
Chapel-Hill- Carrboro
Chapel Hill is celebrating Juneteenth with a community event Sunday June 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Hargraves Community Center. There will be performances by local black artists, a black owned small business fair, kids activities and food truck.
