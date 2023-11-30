Raleigh's annual 'A Shopping Spree' kicks off by giving back

The event features 120 local and national vendors with everything from apparel to jewelry, home décor, unique gifts, holiday items, and specialty foods.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Raleigh's 39th annual 'A Shopping Spree' is officially underway at the Jim Graham building at N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The event features 120 local and national vendors with everything from apparel to jewelry, home décor, unique gifts, holiday items, and specialty foods.

A Shopping Spree opened Thursday morning by awarding three Wake County nonprofits, No Woman No Girl Initiative, Diaper Train, and BEGINNINGS for Parents of Children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing, with a Legacy Grant of $6,650 each.

Money from the shopping extravaganza serves as a major fundraiser for the Junior League of Raleigh helping to fund Legacy Grants and other initiatives to serve the community.

'A Shopping Spree' runs from Thursday, November 30 through Sunday, December 3.