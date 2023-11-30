WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Raleigh's annual 'A Shopping Spree' kicks off by giving back

Amber Rupinta Image
ByAmber Rupinta WTVD logo
Thursday, November 30, 2023 11:16PM
Raleigh's annual 'A Shopping Spree' kicks off by giving back
EMBED <>More Videos

The event features 120 local and national vendors with everything from apparel to jewelry, home décor, unique gifts, holiday items, and specialty foods.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Raleigh's 39th annual 'A Shopping Spree' is officially underway at the Jim Graham building at N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The event features 120 local and national vendors with everything from apparel to jewelry, home décor, unique gifts, holiday items, and specialty foods.

A Shopping Spree opened Thursday morning by awarding three Wake County nonprofits, No Woman No Girl Initiative, Diaper Train, and BEGINNINGS for Parents of Children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing, with a Legacy Grant of $6,650 each.

Money from the shopping extravaganza serves as a major fundraiser for the Junior League of Raleigh helping to fund Legacy Grants and other initiatives to serve the community.

'A Shopping Spree' runs from Thursday, November 30 through Sunday, December 3.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW