The annual 'A Shopping Spree' serves as a fundraiser for the Junior League of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holiday shopping season is here and what better way to do it than to shop with a purpose.

The Junior League of Raleigh is hosting its 39th annual 'A Shopping Spree' which also serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

The event runs Thursday, November 30 through Sunday, December 3 at the Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds.

