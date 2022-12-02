Closing arguments begin in murder trial for Justin Merritt accused of killing Andy Banks

When asked by the judge if he would like to testify during closing arguments, Merritt declined. He is accused of killing Andy Banks during a craigslist transaction.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The next phase of a Wake County murder trial involving a craigslist transaction will take place Friday.

Closing arguments will take place in the murder trial of Justin Merritt.

Gruesome details of the case were detailed in the final day of testimony on Thursday. Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Doctor Amy Tharp took the stand and told jurors Andy Banks' body was decomposing when it was discovered.

Investigators presented text messages between Justin Merritt and Banks to the jury. They say Merritt killed Banks and then drove his Range Rover to Danville, Virginia leaving them both there. Raleigh police later found Banks' body in a brushy area five days after he was last seen.

One voice we have not heard in this trial so far, Justin Merritt. When the judge asked if he wanted to testify he declined. Again we will hear those closing arguments today.