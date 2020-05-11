murder

Robeson County 18-year-old charged in shooting death of grandmother on Mother's Day

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robeson County 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of his grandmother on Mother's Day.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. near Hubert McLean Avenue and McManus Street, Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson told ABC11.



When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 77-year-old Mary Penn, with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Witnesses, including family and neighbors, told police 18-year-old Justin Penn shot his grandmother.

Penn was still at the home and was taken into custody.

He is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The Red Springs Police Department is still investigating.
