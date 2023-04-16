Juvenile hit while riding electric bike in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a juvenile riding an electric bike was hit Sunday afternoon.

Cary police said the crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Davis Drive and Cornerstone Drive. The juvenile was hit by a Toyota Camry while in the crosswalk on a bike. The driver did stay at the scene of the crash.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with what police said are minor injuries and is expected to recover.

According to police, speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.