Durham police investigate after male juvenile wounded in shooting

Police responded to the Cornwallis Road Housing Complex and found the shooting victim, who was described as a male juvenile.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another young person has become a victim of gun violence in Durham.

Police responded to the 3000 block of East Weaver Street just after 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the Cornwallis Road Housing Complex and found the shooting victim, who police described as a male juvenile.

His injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

