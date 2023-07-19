Two 15-years-olds arrested in June shooting of Durham teen

Durham police said that two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month that left a boy injured.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said Tuesday that two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month that left another boy injured.

The gun violence happened on the afternoon of June 12 in the 3000 block of East Weaver Street in the Cornwallis Road Housing Complex.

Police said the victim was sitting on the front porch when the suspects started shooting from a vehicle.

He was injured in the shooting but was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham, Raleigh and in your neighborhood

A bullet also penetrated into a home and several vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Police said the two suspects arrested are both 15 years old. They face charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by minor, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Investigator D. Hall at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ALSO SEE: Durham pastor tackles gun violence by focusing on fathers, male role models