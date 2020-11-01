Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump to campaign in North Carolina just days before Election Day

Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will travel to Goldsboro Sunday afternoon for a voter mobilization event. Afterward, Harris will attend a voter mobilization event in Fayetteville.

Vice President Mike Pence landed in Hickory this morning and will attend a Sunday worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham in Boone.

Pence spent Saturday morning campaigning in Wilson County.
President Trump will campaign in Hickory around 5:30 p.m.

On Monday morning, President Trump will be in Fayetteville. The previous Fayetteville rally Thursday was rescheduled due to wind.
