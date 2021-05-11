Houseplant Hippie: Wake County woman launches mobile plant truck in COVID pandemic pivot

Kaylynne Leggett had the idea for her mobile truck, Houseplant Hippie, years ago but didn't have the time to launch it until coronavirus hit as she was studying to become a professional dancer in New York City.
"It was just one of those things where I was like, 'I'm gonna just do it,'" Leggett said. "I have a passion for house plants, I would really like for people to feel like they've got their best shot to bring clean air, good energy into their space and so if I can do that then why not, you know?"
Leggett's passion for plants was rooted early on in her life as her family runs Logan's Garden Shop in downtown Raleigh.
"When I was a kid working with plants and every summer and every time that I had some time off, I was, I was at the store," Leggett said.
Leggett parks Houseplant Hippie on her family's Knightdale farm and will share greenhouse space with her brother who is a hemp farmer. She plans to add greenhouse hours for customers as well as yoga in the greenhouse along with local wine and hammocks for visitors.
Ultimately, Leggett hopes to give back to farmers, specifically Black farmers in the country.
"Black farmers in our country who have lost a lot of land due to generational discrimination over the course of decades," Leggett said.
"So, I'm hoping to be able to give a certain percentage back with my mom to the community, we're going to see what we can do. So, this is just the starting point," Leggett said.
In addition to mobile stops around the Triangle, Leggett also supports local women-owned businesses with products on her truck and offers personal house plant consultations via Zoom or in person.