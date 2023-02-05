Keanu Reeves granted restraining order against alleged stalker at Los Angeles-area home

The "John Wick" star says 38-year-old Bryan Keith Dixon came uninvited, trespassed onto his property and tried to contact him.

LOS ANGELES -- A court has granted Keanu Reeves' request for a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The "John Wick" star says 38-year-old Bryan Keith Dixon came uninvited, trespassed onto his property and tried to contact him.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Reeves says there have been several recent incidents at his L.A. County home.

Reeves' attorney submitted home security camera photos to the court showing the alleged stalker on his property.

He said security informed him that this happened three times in November, and then again in January -- for a total of six times.

In one instance, Reeves claims Dixon slept in the backyard of his home, and in another he left a backpack with a DNA testing kit.

Documents also revealed that the alleged stalker has a lengthy criminal history.