Man caught with 20 lbs. of heroin on Amtrak train in Rocky Mount; police

Sunday, April 14, 2024 9:39PM
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is being charged after he was found with almost 20 pounds of heroin.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said after a months-long investigation its narcotics unit discovered that 57-year-old Keith Haskins would be traveling through Rocky Mount on an Amtrak train and carrying drugs.

Police said Hawkins was found to be carrying 9,101.6 grams of heroin and was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin/opium.

He is being held at the Nash County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond.

