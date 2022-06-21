Raleigh veterinarian warns dog owners about outbreak of kennel cough

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- A Raleigh veterinarian is warning pet owners to take precautions after seeing a spike in dogs with a serious cough.
Doctor Page Wages at Care First Oberlin Animal Hospital in Raleigh says it's called the canine infectious respiratory disease complex or kennel cough. They've seen 170 dogs with it in the last several years.
"It's a bad cough. The owners bring them in and say the dog is choking on something and it just starts suddenly. They act like they're choking, and then they just get sicker and sicker," said Dr. Wages.
The disease can be fatal is not treated. Dr. Wages is concerned about dogs being boarded over the July 4 holiday.
If you're considering boarding your dog over the holiday weekend, she suggests you make sure your furry best friend is up to date on influenza, bordetella and distemper shots at least two weeks prior to boarding.
Other locations to be cautious about include dog parks and doggie day care centers. Communal areas like that can be where dogs pick up kennel cough. Making sure your pet is vaccinated and limiting their exposure to potentially sick dogs are the best ways to keep your furry friends healthy.
