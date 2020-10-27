KFC to offer chicken-scented firelogs for the holiday season

The logs have sold out nationwide over the last two years in just hours.
The holiday favorite is now available exclusively on Walmart.com and also in select Walmart stores.
Back by popular demand. 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from @envirologfire is here for the Holidays! Because it’s never too early to start shopping for your chicken-scented gifting needs. Sold exclusively at select @Walmart locations & https://t.co/FeSAzTIgBV https://t.co/pxxj8NGx7e pic.twitter.com/rptNz0OPCv— KFC (@kfc) October 26, 2020
The logs are part of a partnership with Enviro-Log, an eco-friendly consumer products and recycling company. The cost for the popular product is just under $16 with free shipping while supplies last.