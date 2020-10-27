kfc

KFC to offer chicken-scented firelogs for the holiday season

Just in time for the holidays, KFC is releasing its limited edition chicken-scented "11 Herbs & Spices Firelog."

The logs have sold out nationwide over the last two years in just hours.

The holiday favorite is now available exclusively on Walmart.com and also in select Walmart stores.



The logs are part of a partnership with Enviro-Log, an eco-friendly consumer products and recycling company. The cost for the popular product is just under $16 with free shipping while supplies last.
