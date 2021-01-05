Health & Fitness

'A prayer and a hope': Garner mom issues plea for help finding kidney donor

By
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Elaine Tracy is a mother of two fighting to stay alive. The 58-year-old Garner woman was diagnosed with Lymphoma and is in dire need of a kidney donation.

To stay alive, Tracy has been receiving dialysis, which often leaves her weak.

"I feel like it's just eating away at my life, which it really is," she said. "Basically in order for me to live, I have to have that."

Still, she has hope for better days.

"It's a prayer and a hope for a kidney--that way I can live," she said.

Tracy posted a plea on the NextDoor app late Sunday night saying "my life is slowly slipping away," and begging for a kidney donation.

Tracy has been waiting for an organ for more than two years. She's already undergone chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant at Duke University Hospital.

"It's put a lot of stress on us, the family, financially and health wise," she said.

A few of Tracy's family members signed up to try and donate one of their kidneys to her, but they were turned down due to their health conditions.

She's hoping someone can step forward to help and give her a chance to reach a goal.

"At least watch our children graduate and start their own lives," Tracy said.

Speaking of her children, one of them is actually battling the same disease as his mother.

"We can't figure that out either. Duke doctors were amazed because they've said they've never had a parent and a child before together," Tracy said.

She is asking anyone interested in helping to call her at (540) 598-0219.

According to her post, a donor's procedure would be covered at 100 percent by Tracy's insurance.
