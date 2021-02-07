Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery in San Francisco

After almost four hours, the San Francisco Police Department announced at 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning that the 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were found and were being checked out before reuniting with their parents.
“Every minute was excruciating,” says Jeffrey Fang.— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 7, 2021
He was reunited with his two young children overnight after his van was stolen in San Francisco with his 4-year-old and 1-year-old inside. The father was delivering for @DoorDash when the car was stolen. https://t.co/uEDzbmUDaN pic.twitter.com/6AAdfeBvMs
Jeffrey Fang was delivering food for DoorDash in Pacific Heights around 8:45 p.m. when his minivan was stolen.
Fang told sister station ABC7 News that he parked with his hazard lights on and hopped out to bring the food over. When he came back, a stranger was in his car and drove off.
"I yelled at him and told him to get out and two of my kids are in the car," Fang said. "One is a 4-year-old girl and another is a 1-year-old boy...They speak Mandarin only. I just want my kids back."
Fang reported the incident to the police and officials searched for Winnifred, 4, and Sean, 1, who were both in Fang's 2014 silver Honda Odyssey.
"Times are hard, if you're going to have to resort to stealing, that's a different matter, but please, don't hurt my kids. Let them return safely back to me and my wife, please," Fang said.
He said every moment after his kids were taken was excruciating.
"PLEASE DON'T HURT MY KIDS": Sean & Winnifred Fang are 4 & almost 2. Their dad says they were kidnapped when a man stole his van while delivering food in Pacific Heights in #SanFrancisco on Saturday night. #AmberAlert https://t.co/BmMZX9djOf pic.twitter.com/1VePPH1mZj— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 7, 2021
An Amber Alert was issued and SFPD said members from both their motorcycle units helped assist in the search.
Police said Sunday there is still not information about the suspect who remains on the loose.
The children and vehicle have been FOUND in the city’s Bayview District. The children will be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents. Suspects are still outstanding - no suspect info. at this time.— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 7, 2021
THANK YOU everyone for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/wO3yN7C6Ap