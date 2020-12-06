feel good

North Carolina boy spends birthday handing out pizza to homeless in Charlotte 'tent city'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rather than being on the receiving end of gifts, an 8-year-old North Carolina boy spent his birthday handing out dozens of pizzas to homeless people living in a "tent city" in Charlotte.

Kieng Rivens eighth birthday was on December 5 this year and he had a simple request that took his mother by surprise.

"I said what do you want to do for your birthday? He said I want to feed the homeless. I had tears in my eyes," Antiqua Ramsey told ABC-affiliate WSOC.

Ramsey said they have fed people living in Charlotte's "tent city" before, but never thought her son would make it his birthday wish.

On Saturday, Ramsey donated 75 pizzas thanks to a discount from a chain pizzeria in the area.

"He donated 75 pizzas. Not only did he donate them, he brought them down here to meet us and they brought his staff, as well," she said.

Kieng and his mother partnered with staff from a Papa John's location and helped distribute the pizza safely while wearing a mask.

"That made me want to do it so much more, knowing it was a 7-year-old kid, and all he wanted for his birthday was to give back to the community," Gage Lock said, the manager at the local Papa John's. "Most kids want video games, toys, bikes, all of that, and he just wanted to give back."

Kieng said, "I was thinking of something everybody likes, and everybody likes pizza. I want to get something for them because I have something for me."
