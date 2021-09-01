Coronavirus

Gene Simmons COVID: KISS band member tests positive for COVID-19; Midwest shows postponed

Is Gene Simmons vaccinated? KISS band members, crew all fully vaccinated, 'operated in a bubble'
By Sandra Gonzalez
EMBED <>More Videos

KISS postpones tour as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID

KISS is postponing four tour dates after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the band.

Stanley's illness was disclosed earlier this week and Simmons' was disclosed on Wednesday.

Simmons is said to be experiencing "mild symptoms," according to a statement from the band.

The tour is expected to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California. The band and crew will be isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution, the statement added.

RELATED: About 99.999% of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a deadly COVID-19 breakthrough case: CDC

The postponed dates include shows that were set to take place in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The band previously postponed a show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania after news of Stanley's positive test was disclosed.

The band, via a previous statement, had said that both the band and the crew on tour were fully vaccinated and "operated in a bubble" independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible between shows.

Stanley has since said on social media that he's recovered after experiencing symptoms that were "mild compared to many others."

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentillinoiswisconsinohiomichigancoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldrock musiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
LATEST: Nearly twice as many new cases reported since yesterday
Duke, UNC doctors optimistic as Thanksgiving approaches
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News