Knightdale (WTVD) -- The annual Knightdale Arts and Education Festival is happening this Saturday.

At the event, parents can find resources to help them get through this school year at the school supply giveaway, or have their student apply for scholarships. There will also be food trucks, inflatables and a business expo.

