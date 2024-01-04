WATCH LIVE

Man taken to hospital following shooting near Knightdale

Thursday, January 4, 2024 11:17PM
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sherriff's Office is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting near Kinghtdale.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Quiet Oaks Road just after 5:15 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. he was taken to the hospital with what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

