Krispy Kreme brings back chocolate glazed doughnut for 1 day only

But act fast, because for now, it will only be for sale Friday, October 2.
Krispy Kreme is calling it #ChocolateGlazedFriday and #TGIC -- Thank Goodness It's Chocolate.
#Friday is going to be a Chocolatey one! #ChocolateGlazedFriday is back this week on 10/2 only! 🍫🍩#KrispyKreme #TGIC #TGIF #ChocolateGlazed #Doughnuts are COMING 10/2! Participating US & CAN shops ONLY! Shops & more info here https://t.co/Ly4YzfI72y pic.twitter.com/uvp6xKJpUT— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 30, 2020
Chocolate glazed doughnuts are not new, but they're also not always available. The North Carolina-based doughnut shop brings them back for special occasions periodically.
Click here to learn if the Krispy Kreme near you will have the chocolate glazed doughnuts on Oct. 2.
