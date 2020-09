WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One North Carolina bride is showing her love of the state's most beloved doughnut shop with her bridal photos.Brianna Kirland Howell told her photographer, in a somewhat joking manner, that her childhood dream was to take her bridal photos at Krispy Kreme.Her photographer, Stephanie Small, took that idea and ran with it.The photoshoot took place at the Winston-Salem location on Stratford Road near Hanes Mall this spring. However, COVID-19 forced Howell to delay her wedding.She finally was able to go through with the ceremony last weekend. And yes, there were Krispy Kreme doughnuts at her wedding.