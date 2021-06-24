Strawberry supermoon doughnut only available today at Krispy Kreme

The North Carolina-based doughnut shop created a strawberry supermoon doughnut that will be available Thursday only.
The treat is filled with strawberry cream, dipped in strawberries and cream icing and topped with graham cracker moon dust.
The special, limited edition sweet treat is available at participating stores and through online ordering.
Rising soon, for ONE DAY ONLY! You'll be over the moon with our limited edition 🍓 Kreme filled Strawberry Supermoon #doughnut, available TOMORROW 6/24 only! 🍩 WHILE SUPPLIES LAST! #krispykreme— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 23, 2021
Participating US & CAN shops, on 6/24 only. All info here https://t.co/WkNZkwayjX pic.twitter.com/FgJ6sjsHra