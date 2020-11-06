Fort Bragg soldier's daughter with Down syndrome employs others with disabilities during COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5828404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's a story of true love that's capturing the hearts of thousands, a long-distance love between Gabi Angelini and Nick Doyle.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kechia Kinsey always dreamed society would accept her daughter, Kristina. The 19-year-old was born with Down syndrome."I come from a very strong family. Everybody was very accepting. We're going to treat her like everyone else," said Kinsey. "Sometimes people treat you differently. I was worried about how she would be treated. Was she going to be accepted in school? Was she going to be accepted by people her age?"Kinsey and her husband, a Fort Bragg soldier, were worried life wouldn't be as kind.Kristina graduated from South View High School last May. The COVID-19 pandemic forced her to stop volunteering at a local daycare, and boredom set in, along with the uncertainty of what was next for the teen.Determined and destined for success, the family launched Kristina's Grinds and Grace, a coffee cart selling a variety of coffee and sweet treats outside a Fayetteville boutique to keep her busy."Everybody wants to have a purpose in life, a meaningful life. Something they look forward to. Something where they feel like they're giving back to the community," said Kinsey.Kinsey is proud her daughter's business made room in the workforce for others with disabilities, like her friend Victoria. Her goal is to employ more people and open a coffee shop.Until then, the family is supportive and patient. Thanks to overwhelming support from the Fayetteville community, Kinsey's hope of acceptance of her daughter--now a working woman--is a dream come true."She is very shy until she gets to know you. At that coffee cart she has definitely blossomed."