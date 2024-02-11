Suspect dead after child among 2 shot at Texas' Lakewood Church, officials say: LIVE

HOUSTON -- A suspect is dead after a child was among two people shot at a Texas megachurch on Sunday, officials said during an afternoon press conference.

A heavy police presence could be seen surrounding Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an active shooting at the megachurch near the Southwest Freeway shortly after 2 p.m.

The 2 p.m. Spanish-speaking service was about to begin when chaos erupted. A witness told our sister station, ABC13 Eyewitness News in Houston, that she heard several shots being fired while in the choir room.

"The whole church started praying and declaring Jesus' name," she said. "I was like, 'This might be the last time I get to pray, that I get to glorify the name of Jesus, so I'm going to do this.'"

Police said the suspect, a woman armed with a rifle, walked into the church with a 5-year-old boy.

The child was critically injured, and a man in his 50s was shot in his thigh, but reportedly in stable condition, officials said.

An off-duty agent and an off-duty officer then confronted the suspect and fatally shot her. There's no word on a motive for the attack.

The church, which has an average attendance of 45,000 people, was in the middle of a live stream service when shots could be heard going off in the background.

ABC13 crews were at the church where crowds of people, including children, could be seen evacuating the worship center.

Churchgoers are being told to go to Lifetime Fitness at 1 Healthy Way in the Greenway Plaza area to reunite with families after several were separated amid the havoc.

Video shared with ABC13 News shows a perspective from inside the church when rapid gunfire can be heard, and people begin to scurry.

One man said he heard 20 to 30 gunshots when he ran out of the megachurch with his three young daughters.

The Houston Police Department warns drivers to avoid the area. As of 3 p.m., the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Edloe Street was closed as authorities continued to investigate.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

"Our hearts are with those impacted by today's tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas, including Department of Public Safety officers and Texas Rangers, to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act. Join Cecilia and me in praying for this community during this difficult time and for the brave men and women in blue who acted quickly to respond to this tragedy."

