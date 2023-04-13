Follow the yellow brick road right to this theme park in North Carolina.

North Carolina 'Wizard of Oz' theme park set to reopen in the fall

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A western North Carolina theme park based on the popular film "The Wizard of Oz" is set to reopen Fall of 2023.

Land of Oz in Beech Mountain will open for visitors for three weekends in September for its annual Autumn at Oz festival.

The theme park was developed by two brothers in 1970 and operated for about a decade before a fire destroyed two buildings in 1975. The park then reopened a year later before permanently closing in 1980.

In 1988, a group of original employees, known as the "Ozzies" came together to open the park yearly for the Autumn at Oz festival.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in June. For more information visit here.