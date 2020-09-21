Community & Events

Latin Heritage Month: Meet the sisters who translate lifesaving messages from North Carolina leaders

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pair of sisters are helping Spanish speakers in North Carolina stay on top of necessary developments in the state's fight against COVID-19.

Jackie and Yasmin Metivier have been crucial during the pandemic.

They are the ones responsible for translating lifesaving messages from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's leading health experts.

The Metivier sisters started in a small town in Mexico, where their father was the driving force behind where they are now.

"For my dad, the most important thing was for his daughters to learn English, because he didn't speak English even though his father was American. So that was his purpose in life," Jackie said.

Jackie and Yasmin went to college, learned English and began their lives in the United States.

The sisters were inseparable. They did everything together--including getting married to brothers.

It's that bond that they credit for helping them make their business successful. They started Bilingual Communications in 1991, and the hard work has only been possible thanks to their support of each other.

"You have to work as a team. I think that's the best way to do it," Yasmin said. "And we've done it for so long that she knows what I know and I know what she know and we just help each other out."
