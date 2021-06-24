localish

Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ+ community

By Chaz Miller
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Law Harrington Senior Living Center is a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community in Houstons Montrose neighborhood.

It is the first LGBTQ+ affirming senior living center in Texas, and the largest in the nation.

It became very clear that many seniors who had been out and proud for years felt like they had to go back in the closet when they moved outside of the Loop to less expensive housing. We had to do something to help them build a safe community, said Executive Director of the Montrose Center, Ann Robison.

Residents are accepted based on income and age. You have to be at least 62 years of age to live in the center.

You can learn more about Law Harrington Senior Living Center and the Montrose Center at their website.
