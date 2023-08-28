Nearly 300 artists from across the country gather for the festival celebrating the "Lazy Daze" of summer.

Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival wraps up another year in downtown Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival wrapped up in Downtown Cary on Sunday.

Thousands of people attended the two-day event that featured art from more than 250 artists from 16 states, entertainment, and food vendors from all over.

The Lazy Daze event started in 1977 to celebrate excellence in the visual and performing arts. It takes place annually during the last week of August.

