Elevated lead levels found in soil at Gill Street Park in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sections of a public park in Zebulon are now off limits after soil testing found elevated lead levels.

The testing was part of a proactive program town leaders put in place ahead of creating plans to upgrade Gill Street Park with a new playground and bathrooms.

Gill Street Park was built in the 1960s on top of a defunct landfill.

The areas of the park that showed lead levels higher than residential soil standards created by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been closed off. Those areas include sections on the northern and western sides of the park, as well as two areas outside the playground fence.

All park amenities remain open, such as the basketball court, shade structures, playground and swing sets.

Zebulon leaders are now working with soil experts to develop the next steps for bringing all parts of the park back in line with EPA standards.

Further updates about Gill Street Park will be posted at this link.