Sports

Leaky Black announces he will return to UNC for 5th season

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6am - April 15, 2022

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- More good news for North Carolina Tar Heel fans. Leaky Black, the team's defensive specialist, announced he will return for another year.

Black was a key player in the team's run to the NCAA championship game. He does not put up gaudy points statistics, but he in an invaluable key to the team's success.



Coach Hubert Davis repeatedly said last year that Black was one of the best players in the conference, arguing that he should've won ACC Defensive Player of the Year, which ultimately went to Duke's Mark Williams.

"Every game his assignment is to play the best offensive player on the perimeter, and he loves that challenge. He loves that assignment, and he's been fantastic on both ends of the floor," Davis said during a press conference in March.

Next year will be Black's fifth season as a Tar Heel. He can return for that extra season due to the COVID-19 rules that allow players an extra year of eligibility.

Black joins superstar big man Armando Bacot in announcing a return to the Tar Heels.

UNC fans are now anxiously awaiting the decision of sophomore guard Caleb Love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillunc tar heels
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
Man shot while trespassing at DaBaby's NC mansion
Woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Coach K receives puppy at end-of-year banquet
9-year-old boy sees car catch fire, calls 911
Jackie Robinson Day: MLB celebrates trailblazer 75 years after debut
Pedestrian killed on I-540 in hit-and-run
Show More
Raleigh police chief says increase in homicides keeps her up at night
CA Sen. Feinstein responds following report about deteriorating memory
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 breath test
Black history museum proposed for downtown Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News