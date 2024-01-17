Man escorted from Lakers game after confrontation with LeBron James: VIDEO

LOS ANGELES -- A man was escorted from a Los Angeles stadium after a confrontation with LeBron James during a Lakers game on Monday, local media reported.

Video from X user @Fernadad1 shows the man running up to the Lakers bench where James was sitting during a stoppage of play at a game against Oklahoma Thunder.

LeBron can be seen pushing the man away after he touches his shoulder. The man is then escorted off the court by security.

"Oh my God they just kicked him out," a woman can be heard saying in the background.