4 people rescued from Cape Fear River, officials searching for 5th

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people were rescued from the Cape Fear River in Lee County Thursday, Lee County Officials said.

According to the Lee County Emergency Management Director Matthew Britt, four of five people were rescued after they were reported missing at the Cape Fear River. All four people were checked by EMS before they were released.

Officials said the search for the fifth person will resume Friday morning.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.