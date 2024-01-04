Lee County man charged with child sex crimes

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man is behind bars after an investigation into sex crimes involving children.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Tadd Andrew Parks, 40, of the 100 block of Milton Avenue in Broadway, was charged with solicitation of a child by computer to commit a sex act and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Investigators arrested Parks on Dec. 22 after executing a search warrant at his home.

Tadd Andrews Parks Lee County Sheriff's Office

Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes said a search of the residence and an investigation led to several items of evidence being collected.

The sheriff's office said that Information provided by an Internet Sex Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigator through a law enforcement agency in Alabama alleged that Parks had engaged in sexual conduct with a minor in Alabama. Parks also was alleged to have made pornographic images of the minor and had those images in his possession.

Parks was being held under a $350,000 secured bond.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case or other incidents is asked to please contact Lee County Sheriff's Office ICAC Investigator Lt. Rosser at (919) 775-5531.