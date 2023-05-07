Crash suspects lead police on chase across 3 counties

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lee County police arrested three people Saturday afternoon after a chase across three counties ending in Fayetteville.

According to deputies, the chase started after a crash in Lee County. The suspects traveled through Harnett County and Cumberland County before they were stopped by Fayetteville police at the intersection of Skibo Road and Morganton Road. Three people inside the vehicle were arrested.

Deputies found two open containers of alcohol in the suspects car.

The suspects identities have not been released.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.