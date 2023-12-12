If you haven't seen Art of the Brick yet, there's still time...and now it has a special holiday addition.

Raleigh's Art of the Brick Lego exhibit gets holiday extension, 12 Days of Christmas sculpture added

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The award-winning Art of the Brick exhibit at Pleasant Valley Promenade in Raleigh has more than 1 million Legos crafted into 90 sculptures, and it has been so popular, it received an extension through the holidays.

The exhibit will remain in Raleigh through January 6th.

Since the exhibit will now be up through the holidays, a new festive Lego sculpture "The Twelve Days of Christmas" has been added paying tribute to the timeless holiday song.

Artist Nathan Sawaya is the mastermind behind the creation of the Art of the Brick exhibit. The collection showcases original artist sculptures alongside reimagined versions of iconic masterpieces, including Michelangelo's David, Van Gogh's Starry Night, and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa. This exhibit has garnered international recognition and was previously named a CNN Top 10 Global Must-See Exhibition.

Tickets for Art of the Brick are available for purchase here.