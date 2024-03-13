Hollywood Walk of Fame's newest star goes to Lenny Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz and Denzel Washington were among the celebrities on hand as Lenny Kravitz received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Zoe Kravitz and Denzel Washington were among the celebrities on hand as Lenny Kravitz received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Zoe Kravitz and Denzel Washington were among the celebrities on hand as Lenny Kravitz received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Zoe Kravitz and Denzel Washington were among the celebrities on hand as Lenny Kravitz received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Musician, actor and fashion icon Lenny Kravitz was honored Tuesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kravitz shot to fame in the 1990s, ultimately winning four Grammy awards and releasing 11 albums. He was nominated this year to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"As a teenager I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard seeing the names of all my idols," Kravitz recalled during Tuesday's ceremony. "I never dreamt about having a star. I was usually just looking for a place to crash. But I did dream about making the music I wanted and doing my own thing."

Kravitz was joined on stage by Zoe Kravitz - his daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet - who poked fun at his fashion choices.

"I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love," she said. "I've seen your incredible dedication to your art - but mostly, I've seen through your shirts."

He was also joined on stage by Denzel Washington.

"God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent but even more so an unbelievable heart," Washington said.

Kravitz landed many hits over his career but is perhaps best known for "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over," "Always on the Run," "Are You Gonna Go My Way" and "Fly Away."

He also appeared in the "Hunger Games" films.

Kravitz took photos and signed autographs for the many fans who showed up for the ceremony.

"This isn't my star," he told the crowd. "This is our star. Thank you all for this and let love rule."