accuweather

How to see the 2020 Leonid meteor shower this week

Look to the sky starting Monday to catch the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.

On the night of Nov. 16-17, about 15 to 20 meteors per hour will be visible in the night sky, according to AccuWeather.

The Leonids are famous for producing meteor storms, meaning thousands of meteors streak across the sky every hour. However, storms normally occur every 33 years, and none are expected in 2020. The last storm was in 2001.

SEE ALSO: November celestial events include meteor showers, lunar eclipse
EMBED More News Videos

Expect meteor showers and a lunar eclipse in November, according to AccuWeather.



The best time to see the shower is after midnight with the constellation Leo high overhead. The meteors will appear to originate from Leo, although you don't have to look in that direction.

Find a dark area and lie back to have the entire night sky in your sight. Remember to dress warmly, too!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Halloween full moon: A rare sight tonight!
Expect meteor showers, lunar eclipse this November
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak Tuesday night
Mars shines bright in opposition on Oct. 13
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty Durham County deputy injured in shooting
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for day of demonstrations
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
Flooding concerns continue to pose threat for parts of central NC
Fayetteville native among 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
Show More
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Money to support Trump court fight could flow to president
Southeast Raleigh zip code leading the state in COVID-19 cases
Iota threatens 2nd tropical strike for Nicaragua, Honduras
Gov. Cooper says NC voters sent a bipartisan message to leaders
More TOP STORIES News